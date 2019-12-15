Stanford uses tight defense to crush San Jose St.

Oscar da Silva scored 25 points and visiting Stanford held San Jose State to 29.8 percent field goal shooting to earn a 78-58 win on Saturday.

Da Silva dominated on the interior all game, scoring on a variety of dunks, hooks and lay-ins en route to an 11-for-17 shooting performance. He added eight rebounds and contributed to the defensive effort with two blocked shots and two steals.

Stanford (9-1), playing its first game in 13 days, showed no signs of rust on the defensive side. The Cardinal allowed San Jose State just four made field-goal attempts and 19 points in the first half.

Stanford scored 17 points, more than half their first-half total of 32, off 13 San Jose State turnovers. The Spartans committed 15 turnovers on the game.

San Jose State (3-8) may have taken better care of the ball after intermission, but its shots did not fall with much more regularity. The Spartans shot 7 of 31 from behind the 3-point line for the game. Brae Ivey made three of those 3-pointers and finished with 11 points.

Seneca Knight led San Jose State with 12 points.

With San Jose State missing a number of shots and Stanford owning the glass, outrebounding the Spartans 48-32 for the game, the Cardinal lead swelled to as many as 27 points. The presence of da Silva fueled Stanford’s 50 points in the paint, which more than compensated for a poor, 4-for-16 shooting effort from behind the 3-point line.

Saturday marked the second straight 20-plus scoring game for da Silva, who posted 26 against UNC Wilmington on Dec. 1. Stanford also got 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists from Tyrell Terry.

Bryce Willis added six points and seven rebounds. Seven Stanford players recorded at least six points.

The 9-1 start is Stanford’s best in eight years, and one win shy of matching a 2011-12 Cardinal team that won the Postseason National Invitational Tournament.

