Georgetown deals SMU first loss

Reserve guard Jahvon Blair tied a career-high with 21 points as visiting Georgetown knocked off previously unbeaten SMU 91-74 on Saturday night in Dallas.

Blair made 7 of 11 from 3-point territory. Teammate Mac McClung had 19 points, seven assists and sank 5 of 9 from long distance. Georgetown center Omer Yurtseven had 19 points and eight rebounds.

The Hoyas (6-3) shot 55.7 percent overall and 51.9 percent (14 of 27) on 3-pointers.

It was Georgetown’s second straight win — both over previously unbeaten teams. The Hoyas defeated Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

SMU (8-1) was led by Feron Hunt and Kendric Davis, each with 17 points.

Georgetown also got a game-high and a career-best 10 assists from starting point guard Terrell Allen.

Saturday’s victory ended a tumultuous week for the Hoyas. On Monday, Ewing booted two starters off the team: sophomore guard James Akinjo and sophomore forward Josh LeBlanc. They had combined to average 19.3 points this season.

Court records released Monday revealed harassment and burglary allegations against LeBlanc and Hoyas teammate Galen Alexander. Another Hoyas player, Myron Gardner, was accused of sexual harassment and assault.

Georgetown’s top recruit for 2020, Terrance Williams, decommitted from the Hoyas on Thursday.

On the court, though, the Hoyas seem to be focused.

Georgetown, in just more than eight minutes, raced to a 26-5 lead against the Mustangs. SMU missed 15 of its first 16 shots, and Georgetown led by as many as 24 points in the first half before settling for a 49-29 advantage at intermission.

The Hoyas shot 63 percent, including 52.9 percent (9 of 17) from behind the arc, in the first half.

SMU, which shot just 20 percent in the first half, couldn’t stop McClung, who ended the first 20 minutes with 14 points on the strength of 4-of-7 3-point shooting.

The Mustangs cut their deficit to 15 points twice in the first six minutes of the second half, but that was as close as they got.

Georgetown previously beat SMU in the second round of the 1984 NCAA Tournament. Georgetown prevailed 37-36 and went on to win the national title. Patrick Ewing was Georgetown’s star center that season and now is in his third season as Hoyas coach.

—Field Level Media