Fisher back in form as TCU rallies past SMU

Jaylen Fisher scored a season-high 15 points and spurred a run with five minutes to play that all but cemented the game as visiting TCU rallied to defeat SMU 67-59 on Wednesday in Dallas.

After the two teams traded the lead twice around the under-12-minutes timeout, TCU took command for good via a 3-pointer by Fisher with 10:29 to play, and stretched its advantage to 63-55 with 4:20 remaining on another Fisher basket from beyond the arc.

Fisher, who missed the first three games of the season while rehabbing a knee injury, was back in full stride after amassing 26 points combined in his first three games this season.

It was TCU’s first game away from home this season after beginning the year with six contests at home. But the Horned Frogs (6-1) didn’t have to go far, just about a 40-mile trip east in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

JD Miller also scored 15 points, and Kouat Noi hit for 12 for TCU, which won its third straight outing.

Jahmal McMurray led the Mustangs (6-4) with 19 points, with Isiaha Mike scoring 13, and Feron Hunt adding 11 for SMU, which had a four-game winning streak snapped.

The Mustangs led by as many as 10 points in the first half, going up 33-23 on a 3-pointer by McMurray with 2:22 to play in the half on the way to a 35-29 advantage at intermission.

Mike poured in 11 points over the first 20 minutes of play to lead all scorers, as SMU outshot the Horned Frogs 50 percent to 34 percent and owned a 19-16 edge in rebounding in the first half.

Alex Robinson and Noi paced the Horned Frogs with 7 points each in the first half, as TCU stayed within reach by forcing nine turnovers.

The Horned Frogs made their move in the first seven and a half minutes of the second half, outscoring SMU 13-6 and sweeping to a 42-41 lead after a layup by Desmond Bane at the 12:32 mark.

TCU returns to the floor on Friday when it travels to Los Angeles to square off against USC. The Mustangs, meanwhile, have an extended break before playing at Georgetown on Dec. 15.

