No. 13 Seton Hall pounds Southern Miss

Myles Powell scored 18 points to help No. 13 Seton Hall advance to the fifth-place game of the Battle 4 Atlantis with an 81-56 win over Southern Mississippi on Thursday night in Paradise Island, Bahamas.

Powell, Seton Hall’s leading scorer this season, followed up a 32-point performance Wednesday night against No. 11 Oregon with another stellar offensive performance.

The Pirates (5-2) went up 64-46 on a layup by Powell at the 8:38 mark of the second half. The Golden Eagles (2-5) scored the next seven points, but Seton Hall put the game out of reach with a 17-0 run.

Sandro Mamukelashvili added 14 points and seven rebounds for Seton Hall, which outrebounded Southern Mississippi 41-24. The Pirates will oppose Iowa State in their tourney finale on Friday.

Gabe Watson’s 18 points led the Golden Eagles, who will play Alabama for seventh place on Friday. LaDavius Draine had 14 points.

The Golden Eagles have lost to two ranked teams, No. 8 Gonzaga and Seton Hall, in their first two games at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

The Pirates lost point guard Quincy McKnight to what was announced as cramps in the second half. McKnight ended his night with nine points, four rebounds and three assists. Teammates carried him off the court, but McKnight was seen walking back to the locker room.

The Pirates got their first win of the tournament after a 71-69 loss to No. 11 Oregon on Wednesday night.

The Pirates used a 12-2 run early in the first half to take a 20-9 lead, but the Golden Eagles came back to make it 26-24 with back-to-back 3-pointers from Watson.

Watson and Draine combined for 21 first-half points for the Golden Eagles.

Seton Hall made 12 of 15 free throws in the first half while the Golden Eagles didn’t take a single foul shot. The Pirates took a 40-31 lead into halftime, leading for more than 18 minutes of the first 20.

