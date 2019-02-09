South Carolina rides huge second half past Arkansas

A big second half helped South Carolina continue what could be quite a comeback story.

Feb 9, 2019; Columbia, SC, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Mike Anderson directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Freshman guard A.J. Lawson led three players in double figures with 24 points to lead South Carolina to a 77-65 win over Arkansas in Columbia, S.C., on Saturday.

Lawson went 8 of 12 from the field overall and 4 of 5 from 3-point range to help the Gamecocks improve to 7-3 in conference play following a 4-7 start to the season. The win also put them back above .500 at 12-11.

For most of the first half, it didn’t look like it would be South Carolina’s day.

Arkansas built a 30-19 with 4:18 remaining in the first half and held a 35-31 edge at halftime.

The Razorbacks rebuilt their lead to double-digits, taking a 50-37 lead with 15:37 remaining in the game before the Gamecocks roared back.

South Carolina answered with a 12-0 run to close within one at 50-49 with 11:52 remaining, and then after Arkansas seemed to restore order by building a 54-49 lead with 10:40 left, South Carolina went on a 10-0 run over the next two minutes to lead 59-54.

Arkansas answered with a 7-0 run to reclaim a two-point lead with 6:02 remaining, but South Carolina rallied to take a 67-63 lead with 3:37 left.

Leading 67-65, South Carolina put the game away with a 10-0 run, with a Lawson layup with 1:34 remaining all but sealing it.

Freshman Keyshawn Bryant scored 17 points and senior Chris Silva added 16 points and eight rebounds for South Carolina, which shot 54.2 percent from the field overall (26 of 48) and 66.7 percent from 3-point range (10 of 15).

Junior Jalen Harris scored 17 points, and sophomore Mason Jones added 15 points in defeat for Arkansas, which shot 38.6 percent from the floor overall (22 of 57) and just 6 of 22 from 3-point range.

