Lawson fuels South Carolina past Florida A&M

AJ Lawson scored a game-high 25 points to help shorthanded South Carolina post a 78-71 win over Florida A&M on Saturday afternoon in Columbia, S.C.

South Carolina (2-2) played their first game since Dec. 5 following to a prolonged shutdown of its program due to COVID-19. The Gamecocks had only nine players as forwards Keyshawn Bryant, Alanzo Frink and Jalyn McCreary as well as guard TJ Moss were not available.

For South Carolina, it was the latest it had played a home opener since 1946.

The Rattlers (1-6), who played for the first time since Dec. 18, gave South Carolina all it could handle led by freshman guard Jalen Speer’s 21 points.

The Gamecocks snapped a tie and outscored Florida A&M by a 9-2 margin to end the game.

Speer missed a pair of 3-pointers during the final 1:03 of the game.

FAMU made five of its first nine 3-point attempts, but missed five of its final six down the stretch.

Jermaine Cousinard’s layup and 3-pointer keyed the late surge. He finished with 15 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Justin Minaya, South Carolina’s top rebounder, posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 boards.

MJ Randolph finished with 10 points, four rebounds and three assists while D.J. Jones totaled 10 points and three rebounds.

The Rattlers sustained their fifth loss to a Power 5 opponent, but their third by 10 points or less.

South Carolina committed a combined 56 turnovers over its first three games and ranked 328th in the nation in turnovers per game (18.7).

But on Saturday, the Gamecocks turned the ball over only 11 times and their defense contributed to 18 Florida A&M committing 18 turnovers.

South Carolina outrebounded Florida A&M 43-36 and 14-6 on the offensive glass despite their absences in the frontcourt.

