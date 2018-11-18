Silva scores 20 as South Carolina dominates George Washington

Chris Silva totaled 20 points and 10 rebounds as South Carolina rolled to a 90-55 rout of George Washington in the third-place game of the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Tip Off tournament Sunday afternoon in Uncasville, Conn.

Silva recorded his 17th career double-double by shooting 7 of 10 from the floor, including a career-high two 3-pointers. He bounced back after being held to six points against Providence and helped the Gamecocks (3-2) control the glass by a 48-32 margin.

Freshman A.J. Lawson reached double figures for the fourth straight game and added 19 as South Carolina shot 49.3 percent. Maik Kotsar added 12 and T.J. Moss contributed 11 for the Gamecocks.

Terry Nolan Jr. scored 13 points for George Washington (0-5), which is off to its worst start since 1988-89 when it dropped the first 11 games and finished 1-27. DJ Williams added 12 points but shot 2 of 11 from the field as the Colonials shot 27.6 percent and missed 22 of 27 3-point attempts.

In the first meeting with George Washington since 1993, the Gamecocks rebounded from Saturday’s 76-67 loss to Providence by taking control early and getting a 56-18 lead by halftime, which prompted the Colonials’ social media account to tweet: “Twenty minutes to play, and a whole, whole lot of work left to be done.”

South Carolina scored the game’s first 18 points in the opening 4:15. After George Washington scored its first points to make it 18-3, the Gamecocks used a 22-3 burst to grab a 40-6 lead on a 3-pointer by Lawson with 7:56 remaining.

George Washington reached double digits in points when Justin Mazzulla hit a jumper with 3:49 left but by then South Carolina held a 49-10 lead.

The Colonials did not get a player in double figures until Nolan hit consecutive 3-pointers with about eight minutes left and it merely sliced the deficit to 77-39.

—Field Level Media