South Carolina blows lead, then tops LSU in OT

Frank Booker scored 25 points and Hassani Gravett produced all six of his points in overtime as South Carolina held off LSU 83-74 in a Southeastern Conference game Wednesday night in Columbia, S.C.

The Gamecocks outscored LSU 11-2 in overtime after losing a 15-point second-half lead. Booker made 8 of 10 shots, including 6 of 7 3-point attempts. Wesley Myers added 23 points for the Gamecocks (16-14, 7-10 SEC).

Tremont Waters scored 19 and Skylar Mays and Wayde Sims added 12 each to lead the Tigers (16-13, 7-10). LSU lost its seventh consecutive road game.

Gravett started the overtime scoring with a 3-pointer, then assisted on Maik Kotsar’s layup and made a jumper for a 79-72 lead with two minutes left.

Myers and Gravett each sank a free throw before the Tigers scored their only points of overtime on Brandon Sampson’s tip-in with 45 seconds left.

The score was tied at halftime and there were four lead changes and another tie during the first four minutes of the second half.

Felipe Haase, Booker and Justin Minaya each made a 3-pointer during a 15-2 run that gave South Carolina a 54-41 lead.

The Gamecocks led by 15 three times before the Tigers came back. Brandon Rachal scored five points as pulled LSU within 62-57.

After Booker made a jumper, Sims scored five points and the Tigers closed within 64-62.

Haase made a layup and Myers hit two free throws to give South Carolina a 68-62 lead with three minutes remaining.

Duop Reath’s layup and Mays’ dunk got LSU within two with two minutes remaining.

Myers made two free throws before Sims answered with a layup, leaving the Gamecocks with a 70-68 edge with 59 seconds left.

Kotsar made two free throws for South Carolina with 40 seconds left.

Reath made one of two free throws for the Tigers and Booker turned the ball over with 12 seconds left.

After two timeouts, Waters went one-on-one and swished a 3-pointer with five seconds remaining to tie the score at 72.

A desperation half-court shot by South Carolina missed everything, leading to overtime.

