Late run carries South Carolina past Ole Miss

Chris Silva scored 18 points, and South Carolina pulled away from a second-half tie to defeat visiting Ole Miss 79-64 in an SEC game Tuesday night.

Feb 19, 2019; Columbia, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Tre Campbell (4) shoots over Mississippi Rebels guard Blake Hinson (0) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Hassani Gravett and A.J. Lawson added 15 each, and Keyshawn Bryant scored 10 for the Gamecocks (14-12, 9-4), who finished the game on an 18-3 run after Ole Miss had pulled even for the first time since early in the first half.

Terence Davis scored 18, and Breein Tyree added 17 to lead the Rebels (18-8, 8-5), who saw their four-game winning streak snapped.

The Rebels shot poorly, making just 37.1 percent of their field-goal attempts (23 of 62), 21.7 percent of their 3-pointers (5 of 23) and 68.4 percent of their free throws (13 of 19).

The Gamecocks shot better from the floor — 42.2 percent on field-goal attempts (27 of 64) and 47.4 percent on 3-pointers (9 of 19) - but they made just 59.3 percent of their free throws (16 of 27).

Bruce Stevens’ dunk started the second-half scoring and pulled Ole Miss within six points.

Lawson’s 3-pointer started a run that gave South Carolina a 47-36 lead.

The Rebels got within four points five times before Blake Hinson’s 3-pointer and Tyree’s layup pulled them within one point.

Davis’ free throw finally pulled them even at 61, but Gravett scored five points and Silva had four as the Gamecocks opened a 70-61 lead.

Tyree ended South Carolina’s run by making two free throws, but Felipe Haase answered with a jumper, and Gravett added a 3-pointer. That pushed the Gamecocks’ lead to 75-63 with 2:48 remaining.

Davis scored seven points in the first three and a half minutes as the Rebels made five of their first six shots and raced to a 13-2 lead.

The Gamecocks answered with an even more lopsided run, scoring 16 straight points as Gravett made two 3-pointers and Silva made one.

South Carolina led by 11 points on three occasions before Davis made two free throws to cut the margin to 40-32 at halftime.

—Field Level Media