South Carolina makes 16 3s, beats Texas A&M

Feb 16, 2019; Columbia, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Hassani Gravett (2) shoots over Texas A&M Aggies forward Josh Nebo (32) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

A.J. Lawson made a season-high six 3-pointers to highlight his 23-point performance as host South Carolina posted an 84-77 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday afternoon in Columbia, S.C.

Chris Silva recorded his eighth double-double with 22 points and 14 rebounds for the Gamecocks (13-12, 8-4 Southeastern Conference), who tied the school record for 3-pointers with 16. Hassani Gravett connected four times from beyond the arc and finished with 18 points as South Carolina secured its third win in five outings.

Savion Flagg drilled six 3-pointers to highlight his team-high 24 points for the Aggies (10-14, 3-9), who squandered a 13-point lead in the first half en route to falling for the 10th time in their last 14 games. Wendell Mitchell scored 16 of his 20 points in the first half and TJ Starks overcame a laceration to his right eyebrow to finish with 16 points.

South Carolina shot 7-for-15 from 3-point range in the first half and Tre Campbell and Lawson connected from beyond the arc to trim its deficit to 47-41 just 2:10 into the second. Campbell made another 3-pointer to forge a tie at 50 and Gravett’s layup 6:37 into the half gave the Gamecocks their first lead since the first basket of the game.

Campbell continued to hit from long range and Lawson drained a pair of corner 3-pointers to give South Carolina a 68-62 lead with 4:24 remaining. Gravett drilled another 3-pointer with 1:07 left to push the Gamecocks to a 77-66 and the team survived some anxious moments to seal the win.

Starks was injured after being inadvertently hit by the elbow of teammate Chris Collins while battling for the ball at 8:10 of the first half. Starks, who remained on the floor for several moments, retreated to the locker room and returned later in the half with a few stitches.

Mitchell, who entered the game averaging 12.5 points per contest, got out of the blocks in a hurry by drilling a 3-pointer and scoring Texas A&M’s first eight points. The Aggies then exploited the interior before Mitchell made a 3-pointer from the corner and another shot from beyond the arc to net his team a 34-21 lead with 5 1/2 minutes left in the first half.

—Field Level Media