South Carolina smashes cold-shooting Texas A&M

Feb 8, 2020; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard A.J. Lawson (00) shoots over Texas A&M Aggies guard Wendell Mitchell (11) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Jermaine Cousinard scored 19 points and A.J. Lawson added 18 as South Carolina rolled to a 74-54 win over Texas A&M on Saturday afternoon in Columbia, S.C.

The Gamecocks (14-9, 6-4 SEC) won their fourth straight conference home game by turning 20 A&M turnovers into 21 points and dominating in the paint, outscoring the Aggies 29-14 near the basket.

Texas A&M (11-11, 5-5) shot 27.3 percent, its second-worst rate of the season and fifth straight game where it failed to top 40 percent from the field. The Aggies made only 8 of 28 2-point shots compared to 7 of 27 from beyond the arc.

The Gamecocks led by 18 at the half and built the lead to 30 by the first TV timeout of the second half thanks to a pair of 3-pointers by Lawson and a triple from Cousinard, who has 62 points in his last three games including a career-high 28 in a loss Wednesday at Ole Miss.

A five-minute scoring drought coupled with a 9-0 Texas A&M run pulled the Aggies within 61-39 with 9:46 remaining but they couldn’t get closer than that until the final minute.

Lawson was 4 of 7 from 3-point range as South Carolina made eight treys. The Gamecocks were 16 of 30 from deep in an 81-67 win at A&M on Jan. 18.

A&M scored the game’s first nine points but managed only five over the final 8:45 of the first half. South Carolina went into halftime on a 24-5 run, with Cousinard hitting a running 3-pointer at the buzzer off of the Aggies’ 11th turnover to make it 41-23 at the break.

Quenton Jackson had 16 and Wendell Mitchell added 12 for the Aggies, who came in allowing an SEC-low 63.6 points per game in league play. Texas A&M fell to 0-8 this season when allowing 65 or more points.

—Field Level Media