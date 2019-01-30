No. 1 Tennessee tops South Carolina, remains undefeated in SEC

Admiral Schofield scored 24 points, Grant Williams had 23 and No. 1 Tennessee pulled away to tie the longest winning streak in school history with a 92-70 victory at South Carolina on Tuesday night.

Jan 29, 2019; Columbia, SC, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Jordan Bone (0) drives around South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chris Silva (30) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The Volunteers, who are No. 1 for the second consecutive week, have won 15 consecutive games, matching the program mark set across three seasons from February 1915 to January 1917.

Tennessee (19-1, 7-0 SEC) played without guard Jordan Bowden, who reportedly tweaked his knee during pregame warm-ups. Bowden has been the Vols’ super-sub, averaging 16.2 points through six SEC games and 10.9 for the season.

Schofield also had nine rebounds and four assists. Williams scored 17 of his points in the first half and shot 9 of 15 from the field. Point guard Jordan Bone had 19 points and nine assists. Lamonte Turner contributed 13 points.

Chris Silva was huge for South Carolina (10-10, 5-2) with 28 points and 10 rebounds, eight of which came on the offensive end. Silva, who had a career-high 32 points in a win over then-No. 16 Auburn last week, also blocked two shots.

The Gamecocks were within 60-58 with 13:07 left after Tre Campbell hit three free throw attempts. Bone responded with five consecutive points on two free throws and a 3-pointer to spark an 18-6 run, allowing Tennessee to hold a comfortable double-digit lead for the final 7:54.

Campbell scored 14 points and was the only other South Carolina player in double figures.

Tennessee shot 56.3 percent from the field (36 of 64).

Leading 22-17 in the first half, Tennessee made its next six shots to go up 35-23 on a jumper by Williams, its largest lead of the half. Silva did his best to keep South Carolina close with 22 first-half points — outscoring his teammates by 16 — as the Vols led 47-38 at halftime.

Williams, who earlier this month made 23 consecutive free throws against Vanderbilt, missed his first three attempts from the foul line. He finished 5 of 8 from the line.

Tennessee completed its first undefeated January since 1945. The Vols are off to their best start in SEC play since winning its first eight league games in the 1981-82 season.

—Field Level Media