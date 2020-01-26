South Carolina starts fast, rolls over Vanderbilt

South Carolina shot 54.1 percent from the field and placed five men in double figures as the Gamecocks rolled over Vanderbilt 90-64 score at Columbia, S.C., on Saturday night.

Jan 25, 2020; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Trae Hannibal (12) dunks against the Vanderbilt Commodores in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Minaya and A.J. Lawson scored 14 points each, while Alanzo Frink and Jair Bolden had 13 for the Gamecocks (11-8, 3-3 SEC). Jalyn McCreary added 11 points for South Carolina, which rebounded from a loss at Auburn on Wednesday.

The Gamecocks had a 43-31 rebounding edge over the Commodores, led by Minaya who had 12.

Vanderbilt (8-11, 0-6) was dealt its worst loss of the season and also tied the SEC’s all-time mark for consecutive regular-season losses with 24. That ties a mark set by Sewanee between 1938-40 when it was a member of the conference.

Including league tournament games, the losing streak is 26 games.

Saben Lee scored 17 points, Jordan Wright (10) and Scotty Pippen Jr. had 11 and Jordan Wright added 10 for Vanderbilt.

South Carolina had 20 assists on 33 made baskets, while Vanderbilt had just nine assists.

The Gamecocks took the lead with 17:19 remaining in the first half and never relinquished it. South Carolina’s led 44-35 at the half and it gradually expanded the advantage throughout the second half, taking a 69-49 lead on a McCreary lay-up with 8:43 left.

South Carolina led 44-35 at half on 60-percent field-goal shooting and 28 points in the paint.

The Gamecocks took a 22-13 lead at the midway point of the first half. A McCreary free throw at 9:16 capped a 9-0 Gamecock run and gave South Carolina its first double-figure lead.

The Commodores went 15 for 23 (65.1 percent) from the free-throw line in the first half, which helped offset 34.6-percent field-goal shooting in the opening 20 minutes.

—Field Level Media