Preview: Iowa vs. South Dakota State

Iowa will have to regroup from its first loss of the season when it takes on South Dakota State on Tuesday in the consolation bracket of the Cayman Islands Classic. The Hawkeyes couldn’t climb all the way out of a 24-point hole in an 80-71 loss to Louisiana and will need to defeat the Jackrabbits for a chance at fifth place.

The Hawkeyes played much better in the second half against the Ragin’ Cajuns, but not nearly well enough to complete what would have been the largest comeback in school history. The traits that were present in their three victories - solid defense and shooting, particularly from 3-point range, and sharing the basketball - were lacking against Louisiana, although a steep rise in competition was partly to blame. Luka Garza struggled for the first time in an Iowa uniform as the freshman forward was held scoreless in 12 minutes of action. Junior Mike Daum, who had 73 points and 37 rebounds in the previous three games, was held to 10 points and nine boards as the Jackrabbits fell to Wyoming 77-65 in the opening round.

TV: Noon ET, No TV

ABOUT IOWA (3-1): Jordan Bohannon and Isaiah Moss combined for 45 points against Louisiana, but even they didn’t shoot all that effectively for the Hawkeyes. “We missed 20 shots in the first half. You have to be able to get more than three back (through offensive rebounds),” coach Fran McCaffery told the media. “Twenty points is a lot to overcome.” The Hawkeyes, who are 40-4 against Summit League teams - including 7-2 against South Dakota State, made only seven field goals in the first half against Louisiana.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE (3-2): It’s not often that Daum, the Summit League Preseason Player of the Year, gets held in check, as the 6-9 forward has produced 14 career double-doubles and 13 30-point games in his career, including a career-high of 51 points. Daum, who had 21 points and 11 rebounds in last week’s loss to No. 2 Kansas, made just 2-of-12 from the field and the Jackrabbits finished with more made 3-pointers (nine) than two-point baskets (eight). Reed Tellinghuisen has 16 points for South Dakota State, which won the last meeting with Iowa 79-69 in 2010.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa’s starting frontcourt had six points against the Ragin’ Cajuns, all by Tyler Cook.

2. After registering 20 or more assists in their first three games, the Hawkeyes finished with 10 assists and 15 turnovers against Louisiana.

3. The largest comeback by the Hawkeyes was 23 points against Gardner-Webb in 2012.

PREDICTION: South Dakota State 79, Iowa 77