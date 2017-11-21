Jenkins, King pace South Dakota State past Iowa

Freshman guard David Jenkins Jr. had 23 points and Tevin King added 16 points, seven rebounds and five steals to lead South Dakota State to an 80-72 win over Iowa in a consolation bracket game of the Cayman Islands Classic on Tuesday in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Iowa has lost consecutive games in the Cayman Islands Classic to fall to 3-2. The Hawkeyes dropped an 80-71 decision to Louisiana in the first round Monday at the 2,000-seat John Gray Gymnasium at the Cayman Islands.

With the win, South Dakota State (4-2) advances to the fifth-place game Wednesday while Iowa will play in the seventh-place game.

The Jackrabbits were also led Tuesday by Reed Tellinghuisen’s 15 points and Ian Theisen’s nine rebounds.

Iowa guard Isaiah Moss had 18 points. Jack Runge scored 14 off the bench and Luka Garza tallied 10 rebounds.

The game was close throughout with neither team taking so much as a double-digit lead.

Three ties and seven lead changes occurred in the first half as South Dakota State seized a 36-33 lead at halftime.

The beginning of the second half remained close as neither team built larger than a four-point lead more than 10 minutes into the session.

Iowa started the first 10 minutes of the second half shooting 8 of 11 from the field and 4 of 5 from 3-point range. The Hawkeyes’ 11 turnovers at that point, however, led to 17 points for South Dakota State.

The Jackrabbits scored seven unanswered points to take a 63-55 lead with 8:31 left in regulation. Iowa went through a scoreless stretch of nearly 4 1/2 minutes until Tyler Cook made two free throws to cut the deficit to six at 63-57.

That started a 7-0 run, highlighted by Ahmad Wagner’s layup and 3-pointer with 5:48 left.

South Dakota State responded to take a 72-64 lead with 2:08 remaining on a King layup.