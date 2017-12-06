Preview: Wyoming at South Carolina

South Carolina’s Frank Martin coaches against one of his former players when his club hosts Wyoming on Wednesday. The Gamecocks are looking to remain unbeaten on their own court this season and win for the 18th time in their last 21 home games.

Martin guided Wyoming coach Allen Edwards on the junior varsity team at Miami Senior High School in the 1990s, and at age 24, he already had developed his trademark fiery temper. “He got (upset) at me and told me to go take off my uniform or whatever,” Edwards told reporters. “And I ended up going to take off my uniform and going into the locker room. And he gave me a nice butt-chewing.” Martin had to show some of that fire after his Gamecocks squandered a 12-point lead to trail at halftime before rallying for a 76-70 win over UMass on Saturday. The Cowboys are coming off a 96-87 double-overtime victory over Drake and are 2-2 since a 4-0 start.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network Plus

ABOUT WYOMING (6-2): The Cowboys have good size in the frontcourt with three starters 6-7 or taller, and all three can score. They like to run the offense through forwards Hayden Dalton (16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds) and Alan Herndon (14, 5.5), both of whom shoot better than 40 percent from 3-point range. Swingman Justin James (14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds) has struggled to 25 percent shooting from long distance but had a huge game against Drake with 24 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (6-2): The Gamecocks are getting good balance, with all five starters averaging at least 9.1 points. Chris Silva (12.9 points, 7.6 rebounds) and Maik Kotsar (10.8, 4.8) lead the way, and swingman Justin Minaya (10.5, 4.8) has hit double figures in four of his last five games after scoring a season-high 17 points against UMass. Fellow freshman Felipe Haase (6.9 points, 5.3 rebounds) is coming off his first career double-double as he recorded 10 points and 11 rebounds versus the Minutemen.

TIP-INS

1. South Carolina has forced 93 turnovers over its last five games, averaging 8.4 steals during that stretch.

2. At least four players have scored in double figures in each of South Carolina’s six wins.

3. Wyoming has made 10 or more 3-pointers in three straight games and four times overall this season.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 75, Wyoming 67