Princeton uses bonus Myles to stun USC

Myles Stephens scored 30 points, including five straight in a decisive 7-0 run in overtime, and Princeton outlasted USC 103-93 on Tuesday at Galen Center in Los Angeles.

Princeton (5-6) led by as many as 11 points in the second half but coughed up a seven-point lead in the final 46 seconds of regulation.

Behind Stephens’ performance, Princeton regrouped in the extra frame. He led four Tigers in double figures with Devin Cannady scoring 23 points, Sebastian Much 19 and Amir Bell 18.

USC (6-4) came roaring back late after trailing almost the entire second half and playing with only a seven-man rotation. The Trojans were without forward Bennie Boatwright for a second consecutive game because of a foot injury. An ankle injury sidelined guard Jonah Mathews.

They joined guard Derryck Thornton, out with a shoulder injury since Nov. 27, and guard De‘Anthony Melton, held out pending the findings of an investigation into potential recruiting violations.

Compounding USC’s lack of depth, wing Shaqquan Aaron fouled out late in the second half. Still, guard Jordan McLaughlin pushed the Trojans to overtime with a furious final stretch. He scored the final seven points of regulation, including the game-tying layup after forcing a Princeton turnover, en route to 24 points.

USC also got 25 points from forward Chimezie Metu, who grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds. But Metu went cold late, and Trojans guard Elijah Stewart, who scored 20 points, fouled out in overtime.