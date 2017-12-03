FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Milton helps Southern Methodist shake No. 14 USC
Sections
Featured
Amid political turmoil, Wall Street clings to mantra
Markets
Amid political turmoil, Wall Street clings to mantra
Pleas to flee, a desperate video: Inside the oil industry's purge
Venezuela
Pleas to flee, a desperate video: Inside the oil industry's purge
The year in pictures from above
Pictures of the year
The year in pictures from above
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
December 3, 2017 / 5:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

Milton helps Southern Methodist shake No. 14 USC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Milton helps Southern Methodist shake No. 14 USC

A 25-7 run spanning nearly 12 minutes in the second half powered Southern Methodist to a 72-55 win over No. 14 USC Saturday at Moody Coliseum in Dallas.

After falling behind 37-33, the Mustangs (7-2) stifled USC, holding the visiting Trojans without a field goal for 8:24. Shake Milton paced the SMU attack, connecting on 4-of-7 shots from behind the 3-point line for a game-high 22 points.

Milton was one of four Mustangs in double figures. Ben Emelogu II made four 3-pointers and had 16 points, while Jimmy Whitt and Jarrey Foster and Jimmy Whitt added 14 and 13 respectively.

Both Foster and Milton finished just shy of double-doubles. Foster grabbed a game-high nine rebounds, and Milton posteda season-best nine assists. Milton also hauled in five rebounds.

The loss marked the second straight for USC (4-2), and followed a similar pattern to its Nov. 26 defeat against Texas A&M when the Trojans gave up a 19-3 second-half run.

USC led much of the first half and took a lead into intermission when Jonah Mathews made a 3 just before the buzzer. Mathews finished with nine points on a night just one Trojan -- forward Chimezie Metu -- scored in double figures. Metu finished with 13 points.

USC committed a season-high 17 turnovers and shot just 5-of-17 from behind the arc. Bennie Boatwright struggled offensively for a second consecutive game, finishing with eight points and shooting 0-of-4 from deep, but he recorded a team-high eight rebounds.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.