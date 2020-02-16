Arizona hangs on for win at Stanford

Zeke Nnaji recorded his 12th double-double of the season with 21 points and 11 rebounds as Arizona pulled away from Stanford to win 69-60 on Saturday night in Stanford, Calif.

Feb 15, 2020; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal head coach Jerod Haase signals during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The Wildcats made their first 19 shots from the free throw line and finished 26 of 31 on what was otherwise a cold-shooting night. They were 3 of 21 from 3-point range and 20 of 54 (37.0 percent) from the field.

Arizona (18-7, 8-4 Pac-12) beat the Cardinal (16-9, 5-7) for the 20th consecutive time — 19 in a row under coach Sean Miller. Stanford has lost seven of its past eight games after starting 4-0 in league play.

Sophomore guard Bryce Wills led Stanford with a career-high 25 points, shooting 10 of 13 from the field on a variety of creative drives to the basket.

Stanford’s Oscar da Silva, who suffered a scary injury Feb. 8 when his head was driven into the court during a collision and fall under the basket, returned to the starting lineup after missing Thursday’s loss to Arizona State.

Da Silva, Stanford’s leading scorer and rebounder, picked up two fouls within the first four minutes and battled foul trouble throughout. He finished with 15 points and five rebounds in 20 minutes.

Arizona never trailed, but the Cardinal was within 52-48 with 6:56 to go. The Wildcats’ Josh Green scored the next four points, including two on a fast-break dunk after his steal. After a layup by Wills, Arizona’s Dylan Smith drained a 3-pointer before Stone Gettings’ layup provided a 61-50 lead at the 4:45 mark.

Stanford got no closer than nine points after that.

Green posted 15 points and six rebounds, and he made all eight of his attempts from the free throw line. Smith contributed 11 points and six boards.

Arizona led 30-23 at the half despite shooting 27.3 percent (9 of 33), including 1 of 13 from 3-point range. Stanford wasn’t much better, hitting 31.8 percent and making 1 of 12 in the final 10:08.

The Wildcats have won their past four conference road games.

—Field Level Media