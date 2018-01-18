No. 16 Arizona State's slump continues with loss at Stanford

Stanford guard Dorian Pickens scored 19 points and forward Reid Travis added 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Cardinal held on for a 86-77 victory over No. 16 Arizona State on Wednesday at Maples Pavilion in Stanford, Calif.

Seven-foot junior reserve Josh Sharma had 14 points, one short of his career high, to help the Cardinal establish a 15-point lead. However, the Sun Devils climbed within 70-68 on Tra Holder’s 3-pointer with 4 1/2 minutes left.

Freshman reserve Oscar Da Silva had eight points down the stretch as the Cardinal (11-8, 5-1 Pac-12) held on. Da Silva tied his season high with 14 points.

Romello White had 19 points and Kodi Justice scored 14 for the Sun Devils (14-4, 2-4). Arizona State has lost four of six since starting 12-0 and reaching No. 3 in the AP Top 25 as the last undefeated team in NCAA Division I.

Stanford won its fifth consecutive game and remained tied for the Pac-12 lead with No. 14 Arizona (15-4, 5-1), which won at California earlier Wednesday. Arizona plays at Stanford on Saturday afternoon.

Shannon Evans II had 13 points and Remy Martin had 11 for Arizona State, which shot 42.6 percent.

Pickens scored five points and Travis had four during an 11-3 run early in the second half for a 56-43 Stanford lead. Three Sharma dunks in a 1:59 span helped the lead grow to 60-45.

Evans II scored eight points and Holder and Justice made 3-pointers during a 16-4 run that brought Arizona State within 70-68 with 5:38 remaining.

Stanford broke Arizona State’s press for easy baskets and free throws to maintain the lead.

Stanford had a 44-30 rebounding advantage and had 46 points in the paint.

Pickens has 95 points in six games since returning from a left foot injury that cost him 11 games. He made three 3-pointers Wednesday and has 19 since coming back.

Holder wound up with nine points on 3-of-14 shooting from the field. He went into last week’s games as the Pac-12’s leading scorer with 21.4-point average but has only 38 points in his last four games while going 11-of-46 (23.9 percent) from the field.

