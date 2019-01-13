Stanford stops skid with 85-71 victory over Arizona State

Oscar da Silva had 21 points and 10 rebounds and KZ Okpala added 21 points and nine rebounds as the Stanford Cardinal broke a three-game losing streak with an 85-71 Pac-12 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils at Maples Pavilion on Saturday.

Daejon Davis had 13 points and tied a season high with nine assists for the Cardinal (8-8, 1-3), who avoided a second straight 0-4 conference start with their seventh victory in the last eight games against the Sun Devils.

Luguentz Dort scored 16 points before fouling out, Rob Edwards had 13 points and Kimani Lawrence had 10 for the Sun Devils (11-5, 2-2), who were attempting to complete their first Pac-12 road sweep since the league expanded in 2011.

Okpala and reserve Isaac White scored five points apiece when the Cardinal gained control in a streaky second half with a 19-5 run for a 74-53 lead with just under five minutes remaining. Stanford scored the first 12 points of the half for a 52-38 lead before the Sun Devils went on an 11-2 run to cut it to 54-49.

Da Silva, who had his second double-double of the season, also had four assists and two of the Cardinal’s seven blocked shots.

Stanford shot 53.3 percent from the field, the highest against Arizona State this season. The Sun Devils, averaging 27 free throw attempts a game, were 6-of-17 from the foul line and shot 40.6 percent from the field.

Dort, who tied a season high with three 3-pointers, made 1-of-4 free throws.

Arizona State forward Zylan Cheatham, who had eight points and 12 rebounds, attended funeral services for his brother on Saturday morning in Phoenix before flying to the Bay Area, arriving about 90 minutes before game time. His brother was shot to death on Dec. 29.

—Field Level Media