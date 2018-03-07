Stanford dispatches Cal to advance to Pac-12 tourney quarters

Stanford forward Reid Travis had 19 points and 13 rebounds and Dorian Pickens had 16 points as the fifth-seeded Cardinal advanced to the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 tournament with a 76-58 victory over the California Golden Bears at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Daejon Davis and Josh Sharma had 12 points apiece for the Cardinal (18-14), who never trailed while winning for the fifth time in six games and the seventh in 10.

Freshman Darius McNeill had 19 points, all in the first half, and Juhwan Harris-Dyson had 11 before fouling out for the Bears (8-24), who have lost 17 of 18 since overcoming a 17-point deficit to beat Stanford in the first game of Pac-12 play Dec. 30.

Stanford will meet fourth-seeded UCLA (20-10) in the second quarterfinal Thursday. The teams split in the regular season, each winning at home.

Plagued by early-season injuries, Stanford likely must win the Pac-12 tournament to be included in the 68-team NCAA Tournament field. The home loss to Cal stains its resume.

Travis, a two-time All-Pac-12 selection has 13 double-doubles, six in his last eight games. He made 7 of 12 field-goal attempts while playing only 27 minutes.

Cal shot a season-low 28.2 percent, making under 40 percent for the 11th time in its last 12 games. Its previous season-low was 30.2 percent at Utah.

Travis had eight points and Pickens had a 3-pointer in the first four minutes as Stanford took a 13 4 lead. It was 39-28 at half.

Pickens has made 31 3-pointers in his last nine games.

McNeill made 5 of 10 3-point attempts and set a Cal freshman record with 67 this season. Allen Crabbe, now with the Brooklyn Nets, had 62 in 2011.

Stanford had a 51-42 rebounding advantage, including 17 offensive rebounds, and scored 30 points in the paint.

The Cardinal finished tied for third place in the Pac-12 regular season at 11-7 and had double-digit conference victories for the third time in 10 seasons.

—Field Level Media