Stanford uses second-half rally to tame Colorado

Oscar da Silva scored a game-high 21 points and added seven rebounds, and Daejon Davis netted 16 points as the host Stanford Cardinal rallied from a six-point halftime deficit to defeat the Colorado Buffaloes 75-62 in their Pac-12 matchup on Saturday night.

Freshman Bryce Willis scored 12 points and chipped in seven rebounds for the Cardinal (10-10, 3-5 Pac-12).

Tyler Bey led four Buffaloes in double figures with 17 points, followed by McKinley Wright IV with 14, Lucas Siewert with 13 and Shane Gatling with 10.

Colorado (11-8, 2-5) led 37-31 at halftime and were still up 42-33 with 17:55 left to play, but the Cardinal went on a 17-4 run to take the lead at 50-46. Josh Sharma scored all six of his points in that stretch for the Cardinal.

Stanford finally pushed its lead into double digits when da Silva made a three-point play to make it 68-56 with 3:56 left in the game. Jaiden Delaire added a layup with 2:24 to play to stretch the lead to 14 at 70-56.

Stanford shot 55.1 percent from the floor, including 7 of 20 from 3-point range, while Colorado finished at 40.6 percent overall, but only 3 of 16 from long range.

The Buffaloes also made only 7 of 13 free throws, while the Cardinal made 14 of 16.

Stanford won despite finishing with 16 turnovers, while Colorado had only 11.

Colorado led by as many as 11 points in the first half, going up 31-19 on a layup from Bey, who scored eight points in the first half.

Stanford doesn’t play again until Feb. 3 at Cal, while Colorado returns home to face Oregon State on Thursday.

