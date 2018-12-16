Stanford warms up, then runs past Eastern Washington

Cormac Ryan put Stanford ahead for good with a 3-pointer with just under 15 minutes to play, then added two more in a late runaway as the host Cardinal survived a sluggish start to defeat Eastern Washington 78-62 in a nonconference men’s basketball game Saturday afternoon.

Daejon Davis led a balanced attack with 19 points, helping Stanford (5-4) rebound from a near miss at Kansas and avenge a 67-61 home loss to the Eagles last season.

Jesse Hunt celebrated a Bay Area homecoming with a game-high 27 points for Eastern Washington (1-8), which was playing its seventh road game of the season.

Coming off a two-week break following its overtime loss at Kansas, the Cardinal had just one field goal in the first 10:10 of the game while falling behind 17-5.

Hunt had two- and 3-point baskets in a 14-4, game-opening run.

But Stanford chipped back within 32-27 by halftime, then ran away in the second half as Ryan, KZ Okpala and Oscar da Silva provided offensive support for Davis, who had 11 of his 19 points in the first half.

The Cardinal led just 52-50 after a Hunt free throw with 9:50 to go before Ryan buried his consecutive 3-pointers to open an eight-point margin.

Stanford coasted from there.

Ryan finished with 12 points, all on 3-pointers, while da Silva had 13 and Okpala 10 for Stanford, which outshot Eastern Washington 57.1 percent to 40.4.

Ryan also was the game’s leading rebounder with seven, while Davis collected a game-high five assists.

Hunt’s 27 points came on 9-for-15 from the field and 2-for-4 on 3-pointers for the Eagles, a 20-win team a year ago.

Luka Vulikic was the only other player in double figures for the Eagles with 11.

Eastern Washington was coming off an 85-63 loss at San Francisco on Thursday.

—Field Level Media