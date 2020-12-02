Jackson-Davis (31 points) leads Indiana over Stanford

Sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis scored a career-high 31 points, lifting Indiana to a 79-63 win over Stanford at the Maui Invitational in Asheville, N.C.

Race Thompson added 15 points and Armaan Franklin had 13 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists. The Hoosiers (3-1) bounced back from a 66-44 loss to No. 17 Texas, their lowest-scoring game since Jan. 24, 2010, to take third place at the event.

Daejon Davis led Stanford with 18 points, with Oscar da Silva adding 17 points for the Cardinal (1-2). Stanford was saddled with foul trouble throughout the game, with da Silva, Ziaire Williams, Bryce Willis and Lukas Kisunas all picking up two first-half fouls.

Williams fouled out with 6:06 remaining.

Jackson-Davis scored 14 points in the first half, helping the Hoosiers build a 31-26 halftime lead. Stanford cut Indiana’s lead to 43-39 in the second half on a pair of Williams’ free throws, but Indiana got back-to-back 3-pointers from point guard Rob Phinisee to maintain control of the game, going back up 49-41.

From there, the Hoosiers stretched their lead to as much as 16 points, finding Jackson-Davis inside. Jackson-Davis finished the game 10 of 16 from the field and 11 of 14 from the free-throw line.

Indiana was more aggressive offensively from the start of the game. The Hoosiers went on an 11-0 run, with Jackson-Davis scoring five points as Indiana fed him inside. Jackson-Davis then followed with a three-point play to put Indiana up 16-8.

The Hoosiers maintained the lead for the rest of the half despite shooting just 42.3 percent from the field and 1-7 from 3-point range in the first half.

Davis helped keep the Cardinal in the game with nine first-half points.

Indiana played without Al Durham, who had a string of 50 straight starts snapped on Wednesday after he injured his ankle Tuesday against Texas. Joey Brunk also sat out his fourth straight game with back soreness.

--Field Level Media