Stanford hangs on to beat Long Beach State

Stanford got all it could handle against visiting Long Beach State on Saturday as the Cardinal hung on for a 93-86 victory in a game that stayed close throughout.

Center Josh Sharma came off the Stanford bench and led all scorers with 23 points, adding 18 rebounds, 12 of them off the offensive boards. No other player had double-digit rebounds while the Cardinal (7-5) led 45-33 in that department for the game.

The 49ers (5-10) got 22 points from Bryan Alberts, who was 6 of 13 from beyond the arc, and 20 from Deishuan Booker, who added eight assists. But that wasn’t enough to get the team its first road win of the season as it fell to 0-8 away from home.

Temidayo Yussuf got the 49ers within two points at 88-86 on a layup with 22 seconds left before Stanford closed it out.

KZ Okpala scored 20 for the Cardinal, and eight of his team’s final nine points, punctuating the victory with a dunk with one second left. Daejon Davis added 17 and Jaiden Delaire had 10 for the Cardinal.

Stanford starts its Pac-12 Conference schedule Thursday with a visit to UCLA. Long Beach State takes on Bethesda at home on Jan. 5 before opening its Big West Conference schedule at home against UC-Davis on Jan. 12.

