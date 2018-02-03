Stanford hands Oregon biggest loss of season, 96-61

Dorian Pickens and Reid Travis combined for 23 of Stanford’s 50 first-half points Saturday afternoon as the Cardinal opened a big lead and coasted to a 96-61 victory over Oregon in a Pacific-12 Conference men’s basketball game in Stanford, Calif.

The 35-point margin of defeat was easily the Ducks’ largest of the season. Their previous most one-sided loss had been 76-64 at Oregon State last month.

The Cardinal (13-11, 7-4 Pac-12) shot 62.5 percent overall and hit 12 of their 20 3-point shots en route to their second straight conference win after three consecutive defeats.

In running its home record in conference play to 5-1, Stanford completed a sweep of the Oregon schools, having dispatched of Oregon State 80-71 on Thursday.

Troy Brown was the high scorer with 15 points for Oregon (15-8, 5-5), which had opened its Northern California trip with a 66-53 win at California on Thursday that ran its winning streak to three games.

The Ducks, now 2-3 in conference play on the road, had allowed a total of just 110 points in their previous two games against Oregon State and Cal.

The Cardinal led just 19-16 at the 12:13 mark of the first half before scoring the next 13 points to go up 32-16 just 2 1/2 minutes later.

Pickens and Kezie Okpala had 3-pointers in the run, Pickens added a layup and Daejon Davis contributed a 3-pointer, two free throws, two assists, a steal and a rebound.

Stanford led 50-34 at halftime.

The Cardinal extended their lead to 71-41 in the eighth minute of the second half and were never threatened en route to their highest point total of the season in a regulation-time contest.

Stanford’s previous high in a regulation game had been 89 against non-conference foe Pacific in November. The Cardinal beat UCLA 107-99 in two overtimes last month.

Pickens led all scorers in the game with 25 points, hitting nine of his 11 shots and five of his six 3-point attempts.

Okpala added 20 points, Travis 17 and Davis nine points to complement eight assists and seven rebounds.

Victor Bailey Jr. had 13 points, while Paul White and Elijah Brown chipped in with 10 apiece for Oregon, which shot 42.1 percent from the field and just 7-for-23 from 3-point range.

