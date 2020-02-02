Stanford stuns No. 11 Oregon, ends Ducks’ win streak

Oscar da Silva’s 27 points and 15 rebounds, and 10 critical points from Tyrell Terry in the second half led Stanford to a 70-60 upset of No. 11 Oregon on Saturday afternoon in Palo Alto, Calif.

Feb 1, 2020; Stanford, California, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Chris Duarte (5) drives past Stanford Cardinal guard Bryce Wills (2) on his way to a dunk during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon went almost 10 minutes without a basket in the second half and lost an eight-point lead early in the half.

The Ducks finally hit a shot with 4:22 left, a 3 by Payton Pritchard. Oregon got as close as four, 62-58, after its long dry spell but couldn’t retake the lead.

The loss ended Oregon’s four-game winning streak, while Stanford snapped a three-game losing streak.

Will Richardson’s 17 points led the Ducks (18-5, 7-3 Pac-12). Pritchard added 16 points but made just 5 of 21 shots. Terry was the only other double-digit scorer for the Cardinal, finishing with 12.

The Ducks made just 6 of 30 shots in the second half while Stanford (16-5, 5-3) was 13 for 26.

The Ducks took their largest lead of the first half, nine points at 30-21, on Chris Duarte’s drive and finish with a layup at the 4:17 mark. Duarte was solely responsible for nine straight points in 4 minutes, 6 seconds, with two dunks, a 3 and a layup.

Richardson hit a short jumper with 7.9 seconds left, giving Oregon a 36-28 lead, and the Cardinal had what was originally ruled a made basket by Spencer Jones taken off the board when an officials review showed the ball left his hand just after the game clock showed zeros.

Duarte had 12 first-half points and Pritchard nine, with da Silva scoring 10 points for Stanford. The Cardinal’s only lead of the half was 9-7 just over four minutes into the game.

Oregon’s lead alternated between six and eight points through the early part of the second half. Then the Cardinal cut it to 47-44 on a Lukas Kisunas dunk and Isaac White’s 3 with 10:33 left.

The Ducks went cold, Terry hit back-to-back 3s and Stanford took the lead again with 7:02 left. Stanford had an 11-0 run before Oregon scored again, and two Terry free throws gave the Cardinal a 57-50 lead with 5:14 to play.

