Stanford runs away from Oregon State

Reid Travis had a hand in all 12 points of a game-opening run that gave Stanford a double-digit lead and allowed the Cardinal to coast to an 80-71 Pacific-12 win over Oregon State on Thursday night at Stanford, Calif.

Travis finished with a game-high 24 points and nine rebounds as the Cardinal (12-11, 6-4 Pac-12) snapped a three-game losing streak.

Drew Eubanks led four Beavers in double figures with 19 points as Oregon State (11-10, 3-6) lost its three straight and fell for the fifth time in six.

Travis had four baskets, one that he turned into a three-point play, and assisted on a Dorian Pickens 3-pointer in Stanford’s 12-0 start.

The Beavers missed their first three shots and mixed in four turnovers before ending their drought on a jumper by Eubanks 3:56 into the game.

Stanford went up 27-7 on a layup by Isaac White with 9:27 remaining in the half.

With Travis scoring 21 points, the Cardinal retained a 43-28 halftime advantage, and Stanford rebuilt a 20-point margin in the third minute of the second half.

Oregon State chipped away at the deficit, getting as close as 64-58 on a pair of free throws by Eubanks with 8:06 to go.

However, Pickens and Daejon Davis combined for seven consecutive free throws, opening a 13-point lead, and Stanford kept the Beavers at arm’s length the rest of the way.

Pickens finished with 15 points for the Cardinal, who had won five straight before the three-game losing streak.

Davis had a game-high seven assists to complement 12 points for Stanford, which outshot the Beavers 55.8 percent to 49.0 percent.

Tres Tinkle had 18 points for Oregon State, which has yet to win a true road game this season, going 0-5.

Ethan Thompson and Stephen Thompson Jr. had 10 points apiece for the Beavers, who complete a two-game tour of the San Francisco Bay Area on Saturday at California.

Stanford plays host to Oregon on Saturday.

