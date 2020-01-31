Oregon State stops skid, beats Stanford

Tres Tinkle stalled a Stanford rally with a layup with 3:27 to play and added two clinching free throws with 16 seconds left, helping Oregon State snap a four-game losing streak with a 68-63 road win over the host Cardinal in a Thursday night Pac-12 contest.

Jarod Lucas had a team-high 21 points off the bench for the Beavers (13-8, 3-6), whose three conference wins this season have come at the expense of Colorado, Arizona and Stanford.

Oscar da Silva scored a game-high 22 points for the Cardinal (15-5, 4-3), which lost its third straight after a 4-0 conference start.

Trailing by 13 with 8:35 remaining in the game, the Cardinal got within 61-59 on a free throw by Bryce Wills with still 3:45 to go.

But Tinkle quieted the crowd with his key layup 18 seconds later, then iced the Oregon State win with his two late foul shots after Stanford had gotten back within 65-63 on a da Silva layup with 20 seconds remaining.

Zach Reichle’s free throw with eight seconds to go completed the scoring.

Trailing 19-16 after a da Silva layup with 4:38 left in the first half, Oregon State closed the period with a 15-3 run to go up 31-22. Lucas had three hoops, including a 3-pointer, in the burst.

Stanford fought an uphill climb throughout the second half, getting within 46-44 on an Isaac White layup with 12:48 left in the game and then 49-48 when Tyrell Terry dropped in a layup with 11:39 to go.

But Oregon State had an answer each time, and appeared to put the game away with a 12-0 run that featured a basket, two free throws and two assists by Tinkle.

The Cardinal had one more run, before Tinkle and the Beavers responded one more time.

Tinkle finished with five rebounds, four assists and three steals to complement 15 points for Oregon State, which outshot Stanford 44.2 percent to 42.4

Ethan Thompson added 14 points for the Beavers, while Kylor Kelley had 10 points to go with a team-high six rebounds.

Da Silva grabbed a game-high eight rebounds to go with his 22 points for Stanford, which lost for just the second time in 13 home games this season.

Terry finished with 13 points and Daejon Davis with 12.

—Field Level Media