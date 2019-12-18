Stanford defeats local rival San Francisco for third straight win

Daejon Davis gave Stanford its first lead since the eighth minute of the game with a layup with 3:53 remaining Tuesday night and the Cardinal held on to defeat the visiting University of San Francisco 64-56 in a nonconference game.

The win was the third straight for Stanford (10-1), which hasn’t lost at home to its San Francisco Bay Area rival since 1995.

USF (9-3) had a two-game winning streak snapped.

After rallying from an 11-point, second-half deficit, the Cardinal never trailed after Davis’ go-ahead hoop.

A 3-pointer by Spencer Jones created a five-point lead with 3:10 to go, before he connected again from beyond the arc with 56 seconds left to blow the game open at 57-50.

Davis, teammate Oscar da Silva and USF’s Charles Minlend shared game-high scoring honors with 18 points apiece.

After three early ties, the Dons ran off to as much as a 10-point lead in the first half, using an 11-0 run to create most of the cushion.

Dzmitry Ryuny, Remu Raitanen and Jordan Ratinho all hit 3-pointers in the 11-point burst, which turned a 7-4 deficit into a 15-7 lead.

The Cardinal went nearly six minutes without a field goal in their drought.

USF led 24-18 at halftime, then by as many as 11 at 35-24 on a Khalil Shabazz layup with 14:38 remaining in the game.

But the Cardinal chipped away, finally drawing even at 44-all on a Davis layup with 5:17 to go.

Davis hit eight of his 11 shots and da Silva seven of his 13 en route to their 18 points for Stanford, which outshot the Dons 47.9 percent to 38.6 percent and outscored them 14-4 at the free throw line.

Bryce Wills chipped in with 12 points and Jones 10 for the Cardinal, whose only loss this season came at a neutral site against Butler.

Jamaree Bouyea backed Minlend with 15 points for USF, which outscored Stanford 24-12 on 3-pointers and outrebounded the hosts 34-31. Minlend was the game’s leading rebounder with seven.

—Field Level Media