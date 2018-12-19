Stanford pulls away to defeat San Jose State

Oscar da Silva’s third 3-pointer of the second half gave Stanford the lead for good and the Cardinal struggled to hold off visiting San Jose State 78-73 for a nonconference men’s college basketball victory on Tuesday night.

Paced by double-double performances from Michael Steadman and Oumar Barry, the Spartans (3-7) led by as many as nine points in the first half and three in the second after Steadman dropped in a pair of free throws with 17:04 remaining.

The game was tied at 54-all before da Silva’s go-ahead 3-pointer with 10:04 to go.

The Cardinal (6-4) was never headed again, although San Jose State made things interesting with a late 10-3 run that got the Spartans within 73-69 with still 52 seconds to play.

But KZ Okpala got behind the San Jose State defense for a dunk and the Cardinal held on thanks to single free throws apiece from Isaac White, Okpala and da Silva.

Okpala led the Cardinal with a game-high 25 points and four steals, while da Silva had a team-high 10 rebounds to go with 23 points, 18 of which coming on 6-for-11 shooting from 3-point range.

Daejon Davis added 14 points and a game-high eight assists for Stanford, which won for the fourth time in its last five games.

Stanford outscored San Jose State 39-12 on 3-pointers.

Steadman had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Spartans, while Barry’s double-double consisted of 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Craig LeCesne chipped in with 16 points, while Noah Baumann and Brae Ivey had 11 apiece for the Spartans, who haven’t beaten the Cardinal since 1992 and haven’t won at Stanford since 1979.

Stanford outshot San Jose State 46.6 percent to 45.6.

