Stanford outlasts UCLA in double OT

Dorian Pickens gave Stanford the lead for good in the second overtime with a 3-pointer, and Daejon Davis added a critical layup with 34 seconds remaining, helping the Cardinal outlast UCLA 107-99 in a Pacific-12 Conference thriller Thursday night in Stanford, Calif.

The win allowed the Cardinal (7-8, 1-1) to even its conference record after an opening loss to California at home last week.

Meanwhile, UCLA (11-4, 2-1) failed to take advantage of an opportunity to grab sole possession of first place in the conference after two wins over the Washington schools.

Playing its fifth consecutive home game, Stanford trailed 99-98 before Pickens, who had a dramatic game-tying hoop at the end of regulation, buried his sixth 3-pointer of the game to give the Cardinal a lead it would never relinquish.

Davis doubled the margin with his hoop in the final minute, and the Cardinal iced the victory with four free throws, the final two by Pickens, who led Stanford with 26 points.

All five Stanford starters, three of whom fouled out, scored in double figures. Davis had 22, Reid Travis 18, Michael Humphrey 14 and Kezie Okpala 13.

UCLA’s Aaron Holiday, who shot 10-for-21, led all scorers with 31 points. Kris Wilkes added 18 points, Prince Ali 16 and Gyorgy Goloman 14 for the Bruins, who were seeking a fifth consecutive win.

Both the end of regulation play and the first overtime featured game-extending heroics.

Stanford trailed by as many as 13 points before rallying down the stretch of regulation, finally catching the Bruins at 85-all on a 3-pointer by Pickens with five seconds remaining.

The Cardinal held the upper hand late in the first overtime, but this time it was the Bruins’ Holiday beating the buzzer with a 3-pointer that forged a 94-all tie.

Both teams finished the game short-handed. Stanford had three starters -- Travis, Humphrey and Okpala -- foul out, and UCLA starters Wilkes, Goloman and Thomas Welsh (eight points, 10 rebounds) also were lost to fouls.

Neither team took full advantage of its foul shots. Stanford made 22 of 32, while UCLA connected on just 19 of 35.

Travis was the game’s leading rebounder with 11.

--Field Level Media