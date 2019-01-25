Van Dyke, Barefield help Utah edge Stanford

Parker Van Dyke broke a tie with a layup with 55 seconds remaining, and Sedrick Barefield capped an 18-point performance with four late free throws, delivering Utah a 70-66 victory over host Stanford in Pacific-12 Conference men’s basketball Thursday night.

The win was the third in a row for Utah (10-8, 4-2) and its first at Stanford since January of 1971, a stretch during which the Utes had lost six straight.

Stanford (9-10, 2-5) lost for just the second time in eight home games this season.

The second half featured four lead changes and five ties, the last of which coming when Stanford’s KZ Okpala nailed a 3-pointer with 1:19 to go to create a 63-63 deadlock.

After a Utah timeout, Van Dyke produced the game-winner with his layup that gave the Utes the lead for good.

Okpala had a chance to draw the Cardinal even with 39 seconds remaining, but missed the first of two free throws.

Utah then iced the win from the free-throw line, with Barefield hitting four and Jayce Johnson one.

The Cardinal had led 54-48 before Barefield buried a pair of 3-pointers in an eight-point burst that gave the Utes a 56-54 advantage with 5:24 to go.

After Stanford drew even, Barefield knocked down another jumper from beyond the arc, giving Utah the three-point lead it lost when Okpala dropped in his 3-pointer with 1:19 remaining.

Barefield hit four 3-pointers to account for a majority of his team-high 18 points.

Utah won the game from behind the 3-point line, connecting on 9 of 14. Stanford went just 4-for-17.

Donnie Tillman had 11 points, Van Dyke 10 and Johnson nine to go with a team-high 11 rebounds for the Utes, who won for just the second time on the road this season.

Okpala had a game-high 22 points for the Cardinal, who have alternated wins and losses in their last five games.

Daejon Davis chipped in with 17 points for Stanford while Josh Sharma collected a game-high 12 rebounds to complement nine points.

Stanford led by as many as five points in the first half, including 23-18 with 4:50 remaining, before Utah closed the period on a 13-3 run to grab a five-point advantage of its own.

Van Dyke scored eight of his 10 points in the run, including a pair of 3-pointers.

