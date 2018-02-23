Stanford steamrolls Washington, 94-78

Reid Travis scored 23 of his career-high 33 points in a first-half runaway Thursday night as Stanford built a 22-point halftime lead en route to a 94-78 rout of Washington in Pacific-12 play at Stanford, Calif.

The win allowed the Cardinal (15-13, 9-6) to sweep the two-game season series from the Huskies and move into a tie in the loss column with UCLA (10-6) and Utah (10-6) in the three-team battle for third place in the Pac-12 with three games to play.

Washington (18-10, 8-7), which began the day tied with Stanford for fifth place in the conference, lost for the fourth time in five games.

Dorian Pickens buried a pair of 3-pointers and Travis had eight points in a 16-4, game-opening run that propelled Stanford to its easy win.

With Travis doing nearly half the scoring, the Cardinal lengthened its lead to 48-26 by halftime before coasting home.

The 94-point total was the Cardinal’s third of 90 or more in conference play.

Travis’ 33 points were four more than his previous career high, which he had totaled three times, including at Kansas last season. He made 11 of 17 field-goal attempts and 11 of 17 free throws.

Stanford made 27 foul shots in the game in 47 attempts. Washington went 12-for-20 at the line.

Travis also found time for a team-high nine rebounds.

Pickens had 20 points, Michael Humphrey 15 and Oscar da Silva 14 for the Cardinal. Stanford shot 52.6 percent from the field and connected on 7 of 17 3-points attempts (41.2 percent) en route to its third straight home win.

Stanford’s Daejon Davis, who did not attempt a shot from the floor, was the night’s leader in assists with nine.

Jaylen Nowell had 18 points and a team-high five assists to lead Washington, which missed all eight of the 3-point shots it attempted in the first half. The Huskies finished 6-for-26 (23.1 percent) from beyond the arc.

Nahziah Carter had 17 points, Matisse Thybulle 10 and Noah Dickerson 14 to go with a game-high 13 rebounds for the Huskies, who took their third straight road defeat.

