No. 25 Washington edges Stanford

Jaylen Nowell produced the 12th and final lead change of a see-saw second half with a jumper with 1:30 to go, helping allow No. 25 Washington avoid a second consecutive upset loss with a 62-61 victory over host Stanford in Pac-12 play on Sunday afternoon.

Mar 3, 2019; Stanford, CA, USA; Washington Huskies guard David Crisp (1) handles the ball against Stanford Cardinal guard Cormac Ryan (23) during the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Nowell added what turned out to be the difference-making hoop 57 seconds later as Washington prevailed for the 16th time in the past 18 games.

The win for the Huskies (23-6, 14-2 Pac-12) came three days after they were upset 76-73 by a Cal team that had been previously winless in Pac-12 play.

Washington nonetheless clinched the Pac-12 regular-season title Thursday night when Oregon State and Arizona State both lost.

With Sunday’s victory, the Huskies equaled the school record for most Pac-12 wins, set previously in 2012. That feat was reached thanks to Nowell’s late heroics and a missed 3-pointer by Stanford star KZ Okpala with a chance to win with one second left.

Stanford (15-14, 8-9) took its last lead at 59-58 on a jumper by Josh Sharma with 1:54 to go, before Nowell countered on Washington’s next possession.

The Huskies got the ball back on a Matisse Thybulle steal, and Nowell cashed in again with a jumper that created a three-point margin.

Oscar da Silva got Stanford back within 62-61 with a layup with 18 seconds remaining, and the Cardinal caught a break when Nowell missed a free throw with 10 seconds left.

However, Okpala couldn’t connect on his buzzer-beating shot, giving Stanford its fourth consecutive loss to ranked opponents this season.

Nowell paced Washington with 13 points and Noah Dickerson added 12 for the Huskies, who won despite shooting just 40.4 percent from the field.

The win allowed Washington to sweep the season series from Stanford.

Sharma had a game-high 16 points and game-high 14 rebounds for the Cardinal, who need a home win over rival Cal on Thursday to complete a .500 league season.

Da Silva added 15 points and Cormac Ryan 13 for Stanford, which was coming off a 98-50 shellacking of Washington State on Thursday night.

The Cardinal shot just 40 percent for the game.

Washington trailed by as many as five in the first half, but finished the first period on a 7-0 run to claim a 29-23 lead at the break.

—Field Level Media