Stanford closes with a fury to clip Washington

Tyrell Terry’s 3-pointer with 1:37 remaining broke a tie, and Stanford’s defense forced two key turnovers in the final minute as the Cardinal overtook visiting Washington for a 61-55 Pac-12 Conference victory on Thursday night.

Jan 9, 2020; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal band performs before a game against the Washington Huskies at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Isaac White and Daejon Davis also buried key 3-pointers for the Cardinal (13-2, 2-0), who scored 14 of the game’s final 15 points after trailing 54-47 with 4:28 to play.

Terry’s go-ahead 3-pointer came 64 seconds after Davis had forged a 55-all tie with his three.

Washington (11-5, 1-2) went seven consecutive possessions without point after Nahziah Carter missed the second of two free throws with 3:12 to play, leaving the Huskies with a 55-52 advantage.

Bryce Wills had two steals in that sequence, Washington’s 20th and 21st turnovers of the contest.

Oscar da Silva hit one free throw, and Davis dropped in a pair to complete Stanford’s scoring.

The Huskies limited the Cardinal to 15 points in the first 19 minutes of the game en route to a 12-point lead in the final minute of the half.

Washington led 28-20 at halftime, then extended the margin to as many as 12 at 47-35 on a 3-pointer by Carter with 11:55 remaining, but Stanford rallied with a 7-0 run.

Spencer Jones had a team-high 14 points, Davis had 12 and da Silva and Terry 11 each for Stanford, which beat California in its conference opener last week.

Twelve of Jones’ 14 points came on four 3-pointers, helping Stanford gain a 33-9 advantage from beyond the arc. Washington shot just 3-for-17 on threes.

Terry added team-highs in rebounds with nine and assists with six, while Davis had five helpers.

Jaden McDaniels recorded game-highs with 18 points and 15 rebounds for Washington, which swept the season series from the Cardinal last season, winning by one point at Stanford in March.

Carter added 16 points for the Huskies, who outrebounded the hosts 46-32.

