Stanford-Wofford game canceled due to air quailty

Friday night’s game between Stanford and Wofford was canceled due to poor air quality caused by the wildfires in northern California, the schools announced.

Stanford has canceled classes on Friday and a number of weekend events, including Saturday’s Cal-Stanford football game, in the area due to concerns about air quality reaching and at times exceeding “very unhealthy” levels.

“This is an emergency situation,” Wofford head coach Mike Young said. “For the well-being of those participating in the game and those coming to the game, it had to be done.”

The game will not be rescheduled this season.

