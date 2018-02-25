Travis, Okpala each score 20 as Stanford edges Washington State

Reid Travis had 20 points and 11 rebounds and Kezie Okpala also scored 20 points to lead the Stanford Cardinal to an 86-84 win over the visiting Washington State Cougars on Saturday night at Maples Pavilion in Stanford, Calif.

Robert Franks had 19 and Drick Bernstine and Malachi Flynn added 16 for Washington State (11-17, 3-13 Pac-12), which lost for the second time in three games and for the ninth time in its last 11.

Stanford (16-13, 10-6) led by as much as 14 midway through the second half, but the Cougars gradually fought back, tying the game at 84 with 36 seconds left. Daejon Davis hit two free throws with 10 seconds left after being fouled by Bernstine, and Flynn missed a 3-pointer with three seconds left to ice the game for the Cardinal.

Coming off a career-high 33 points in a 94-78 win over Washington, Travis connected on 7 of 13 attempts and all six free throws, as the Cardinal won their third straight game and for the fifth time in seven games.

Stanford won the rebounding battle, 34-22, with Michael Humphrey and Davis each adding seven rebounds. Humphrey had 16 points, three assists, three steals and two blocks, and Davis had eight points to go along with a team-high six assists. Dorian Pickens had 14 points.

Three Stanford starters scored in double figures in the first half to lift the Cardinal to a 49-40 lead at the break. Okpala had 11, Travis had 10 and Humphrey had 10 for Stanford, which shot 54 percent from the field in the first half.

The Cougars started the game hot as well, shooting 57 percent in the first half as Bernstine and Milan Acquaah (10 points) led the way. Washington State finished the game shooting 56.7 percent from the field, but the rebounding deficit and Stanford’s superb 18-for-20 shooting at the free throw line tipped the scales for the Cardinal.

Washington State concludes its regular season next week with two home games against Oregon and Oregon State.

Stanford travels to Arizona and Arizona State next week to finish its conference slate.

--Field Level Media