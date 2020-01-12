Stanford smacks Washington State for 3-0 Pac-12 start

Freshman guard Tyrell Terry scored a career-high 22 points and grabbed a team-high six rebounds as Stanford remained the lone unbeaten team in Pac-12 Conference play with an 88-62 victory against visiting Washington State on Saturday afternoon.

The Cardinal (14-2, 3-0 Pac-12) are off to their best start since the 2003-04 season — which is also the last time they won their first three conference games.

Oscar da Silva added 15 points, Isaac White scored 11 and Bryce Wills had 10 points and five assists for Stanford, which rallied from a 12-point deficit in the second half Thursday to defeat Washington 61-55.

Isaac Bonton led the Cougars (10-7, 1-3) with 15 points and four assists. Jeff Pollard added eight points and a game-high 10 rebounds.

WSU’s CJ Elleby, the conference’s third-leading scorer with 19.2 points per game, was held scoreless until making back-to-back 3-pointers with 7:52 and 7:16 remaining. Elleby finished with six points on 2-for-9 shooting.

Stanford shot 61.0 percent from the field (36 of 59), while limiting WSU to 39.3 percent (22 of 56). The Cardinal forced 18 turnovers while committing only nine, leading to a 29-8 edge in points off turnovers. Stanford also had a 50-16 advantage in points in the paint.

Da Silva scored all 15 of his points in the first half as the Cardinal cruised to a 46-18 lead.

Stanford shot 66.7 percent (18 of 27) in the first half, while limiting WSU to 24.1 percent (7 of 29).

Da Silva broke a 2-2 tie with his only 3-pointer of the game, sparking a 10-0 run. After Pollard made a layup to snap the streak, the Cardinal scored the next 14 points to take a 26-4 lead midway through the half.

Stanford led by as many as 30 in the first half, 44-14, with 2:44 remaining before the intermission.

