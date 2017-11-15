Eastern Washington upsets Stanford

Bogdan Bliznyuk scored 23 points as Eastern Washington upended Stanford 67-61 on Tuesday night at Palo Alto’s Maples Pavilion.

Ty Gibson added 11 points and Benas Griciunas pulled down 10 rebounds as the Eagles improved to 3-1 on the year, while avenging themselves against the Pac-12 after its loss on Saturday to Washington. Jesse Hunt also scored 10 points for Eastern Washington (3-1).

Despite trailing for the entire second half, and by as many as 11 points, the Cardinal cut the lead to four with 10 seconds remaining. Reid Travis led Stanford (2-1) with 20 points, but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback and avoid being upset at home.

The Eagles earned the win despite being dominated in the paint and outscored in second-chance points by a 12-to-1 margin.

Shantay Legans’ Eagles squad made up the difference, and then some, with 28 points of the bench, including six of them by Griciunas, as Eastern Washington took a 33-27 lead into the half.

Stanford dominated the glass, thanks mostly to Oscar Da Silva. The 6-foot-9, 210-pound freshman grabbed 17 boards and joined teammate Robert Cartwright with 12 points apiece. But it wasn’t enough for the Cardinal, whom couldn’t overcome two of 16 shooting (12.5 percent) from three-point range.

Neither team shot very well with Eastern Washington connecting on just 38.6 percent of its shot from the floor compared to Stanford’s paltry 33.9 field goal percentage.

Stanford sustains its first loss of the year and falls to 2-1 on the year. The Cardinal play host on Nov. 17 to Northeastern. The Eagles return to Cheney, Wash., on Nov. 17 to welcome Nevada-Las Vegas.