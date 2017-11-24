Koulechov leads No. 7 Florida’s rout of Stanford

Florida guard Egor Koulechov led all scorers with 26 points in the seventh-ranked Gators’ 108-87 rout of Stanford on Thursday in an opening-round Motion Bracket game of the PK80 Invitational in Portland, Ore.

Koulechov, a graduate transfer from Rice, made 10 of 14 shots from the field, including 5 of 5 from 3-point range.

Four other Gators scored in double figures. Jalen Hudson had 17 points while making 5 of 9 shots, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range. Mike Okauru had 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting. Chris Chiozza had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Deaundrae Ballard contributed 13 points.

Florida (4-0) shot 58.5 percent from the field, 68.2 percent (15 of 22) from beyond the 3-point arc.

The Gators next play Friday against the winner of the game between Ohio State and No. 17 Gonzaga that was played late Thursday night.

Stanford (3-3) will play the loser of that game Friday in a consolation-bracket game.

The Cardinal were led by Reid Travis’ 23 points. Robert Cartwright had 17 points and Michael Humphrey 10. Freshman guard Daejon Davis finished with nine points and seven assists.

Florida never trailed and led 58-39 by halftime after shooting 62.5 percent in the first half, including 72.2 percent from 3-point range (13 of 18).

Koulechov and Hudson each had 17 points in the first half and combined to shoot 11 of 16 from the field and 9 of 11 from beyond the arc. Koulechov made all five of his 3-point attempts in the first half. Hudson did not score in the second half.

Stanford managed to cut the lead to 22-17 with 13:19 left in the first half after the Cardinal trailed by 13 almost five minutes into the game.

Florida responded with a 10-2 run capped by a 3-pointer by Hudson to push the margin back to 13 points with 10:21 left in the first half. The Cardinal did not draw closer than 11 points afterward.

Stanford shot 54 percent from the floor.