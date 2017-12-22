No. 14 Kansas takes no chances in rout of Stanford

Kansas, which lost its first two games against Pac-12 competition this season, did not leave anything to chance in Thursday’s 75-54 rout of Stanford at the Golden 1 Center at Sacramento, Calif.

The No. 14 Jayhawks (10-2) shot 52.5 percent from the field while limiting Stanford (6-7) to 34.4 percent shooting in the nonconference game that featured Stanford coach Jerod Haase coaching against his alma mater.

Kansas, losers against Washington and Arizona State of the Pac-12 earlier this month, had four players score in double figures, led by center Udoka Azubuike’s 24 points on 12-of-15 shooting with seven rebounds. Devonte’ Graham had 14 points and six assists.

Lagerald Vick added 13 points and Svi Mykhailiuk had 14 points and seven rebounds.

Stanford’s Michael Humphrey finished with 20 points and seven rebounds and Reid Travis -- who entered the game averaging 22.2 points -- finished with only 12 points on 5-of-12 shooting.

The Cardinal took their last lead of the game, 11-10 with 15:23 left in the first half, after Humphrey made a 3-pointer.

Kansas then went on an 18-2 run to build a 28-13 lead with 10:30 left in the half. Graham and Vick each had seven points in that game-changing run.

The Jayhawks, who shot 62.5 percent from the field in the first half, built as much as a 20-point lead in the first half before leading 47-29 at halftime.

Azubuike had 14 points on 7-of-8 shooting in the first half. Vick and Graham each had 10 points. Graham added five assists and Azubuike five rebounds in the first half when the Jayhawks established control.

Stanford could not get closer than 14 points in the second half.

NOTES: Stanford touted freshman F Kezie Okpala was cleared academically to play his first game with the Cardinal. He finished with six points on 2-of-8 shooting. ... Kansas senior G Devonte’ Graham passed Stanford coach Jarod Haase on the Jayhawks’ career scoring chart. Graham passed Haase for No. 33 on that list. His 14 points gives him 1,274 for his career. Haase started 99 of 101 games for Kansas from 1995-97 and finished with 1,264 points. ... The Jayhawks entered the game leading the nation in assists per game at 20.5. They finished with 15 with only 11 turnovers. Kansas also ranked in the top 10 nationally in field goal percentage (fourth at 52.3), scoring margin (third at 21.9) and assist-to-turnover ratio (fourth at 1.7). ... Stanford junior F Reid Travis led the Pac-12 in scoring entering the game. He averaged nearly 25 points per game over his previous five games. The forward matched his career-high with 29 points (first recorded against Kansas last season) in Sunday’s victory over San Francisco to become the 45th member of Stanford’s 1,000-point club.