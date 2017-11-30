Stanford breaks away to beat Montana

Stanford closed with 26-4 run to finally put away Montana, beating the Grizzlies 70-54 on Wednesday evening at Maples Pavilion in Stanford, Calif.

Cardinal guard Daejon Davis scored eight points, making all six of his free throws, during the run. Davis scored 11 of his 17 points after halftime.

It looked for a bit as if Montana (4-3) might get its second win this season over a team from a Power 5 conference. The Grizzlies won at Pittsburgh on Nov. 13.

Montana led 50-44 after the teams swapped 7-0 runs.

However, Stanford (4-5) responded with a 12-0 run that put the Cardinal on top 56-50 with 4:44 to go.

Michael Oguine (19) and Bobby Moorehead (16) combined to score 35 of Montana’s 54 points. The rest of the Grizzlies were a combined 7-for-36 from the floor.

Montana won the turnover battle 18-11 but struggled to shoot. The Grizzlies shot just 29.2 percent overall are made 4 of 25 from beyond the arc.

Junior forward Reid Travis had led the Cardinal with 20 points, and senior Michael Humphrey had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Moorehead gave Montana a 39-37 lead with a 3-pointer with 15:33 to go. It was the first Grizzlies lead since they were on top 6-4.

Montana outscored Stanford 17-7 to start the second half.

The Cardinal led for the final 13 minutes of the first half, but never by more than six. Stanford held a 30-25 edge at the break.

The Grizzlies return home to face Cal State Northridge on Sunday. Stanford will be at Long Beach State the same day.