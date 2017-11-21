No. 9 North Carolina rolls over Stanford

North Carolina’s backcourt duo of Joel Berry II and Kenny Williams combined for 49 points while making 17 shots, 11 from 3-point range, leading the No. 9 Tar Heels to a 96-72 rout of Stanford on Monday night at Stanford, Calif.

Berry II scored 29 points, two shy of his career best, making 10 of 19 shots from the field and 5 of 11 from beyond the arc. Williams finished with 20 points, all in the first half, making 7 of 11 shots and 6 of 8 from 3-point range.

They were the only double-figure scorers for North Carolina (3-0) until Luke Maye made a layup with 6:25 remaining in the game. Maye finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Stanford (3-2) was led by Reid Travis’ 21 points. Isaac White added 20 points.

Williams made four straight 3-point attempts and six out of his first seven tries from beyond the arc to give North Carolina a 26-15 lead with 10:57 left in the first half.

The Tar Heels led 50-36 at halftime as Williams and Berry outscored the Cardinal by themselves with 38 points. Williams had 20 points and Berry 18.

The pair combined to make 14 of 22 shots from the field by halftime, including 8 of 13 from 3-point range. Their teammates were 4 of 15 from the field.

Travis and White similarly dominated Stanford’s production by halftime. Each had 13 points combining to shoot 9 of 14 from the field and 3 of 6 from beyond the arc. The rest of the Cardinal was 4 of 14 from the field.

North Carolina, which shot 50.7 percent from the field overall and outrebounded Stanford 42-32, had a double-digit lead throughout the second half. Stanford came no closer than 11 points.

The Cardinal committed 19 turnovers. The Tar Heels outscored Stanford 25-9 in points off turnovers.

NOTES: Stanford coach Jerod Haase transferred from Cal to Kansas in 1993 to play for Roy Williams. Haase started 99 of his 101 games in his three-year Kansas career, where he helped lead the Jayhawks to three conference titles and scored 1,264 points. Haase later spent 13 years on Williams’ staffs with Kansas and North Carolina. ... North Carolina is 11-0 against the Cardinal, including 2-0 in Chapel Hill, 2-0 at Maples Pavilion at Stanford and 7-0 at neutral sites. ... North Carolina has won its last 10 games against Pac-12 opponents (Roy Williams is 11-1 vs. the Pac-12 as the Tar Heels’ head coach). USC beat North Carolina in Los Angeles on Dec. 21, 2005.