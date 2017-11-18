FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Humphrey, White lead Stanford past Northeastern
Sections
Featured
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
'The fear is gone': Boom-time complacency tops worry list for investors
Global Investment Outlook
'The fear is gone': Boom-time complacency tops worry list for investors
As Canada legalizes pot, ex-cops get into the business
World
As Canada legalizes pot, ex-cops get into the business
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
November 18, 2017 / 1:43 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Humphrey, White lead Stanford past Northeastern

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Humphrey, White lead Stanford past Northeastern

Michael Humphrey and Isaac White each scored 17 points as Stanford bounced back from Tuesday’s loss by downing Northeastern 73-59 on Friday during first-round action of the PK80 Invitational at Stanford’s Maples Center.

The Cardinal improved to 3-1 as four Stanford players scored in double-figures. Reid Travis added 16 points, while Daejon Davis contributed 10 points.

Stanford led by as many as 19, but the Huskies (2-1) managed to cut the deficit to seven points with less than four minutes remaining.

Jerod Haase’s squad won this game by dominating the paint, outscoring Northeastern down low 38-28. The Huskies got a boost from their bench, which poured in 23 points to Stanford’s eight.

Donnell Gresham Jr. led Northeastern with 15 points off the bench. Bolden Brace scored 13 points and grabbed eight boards for Northeastern.

Humphrey turned out a double-double with a game-high 11 rebounds. Freshman guard Davis led all players with six assists.

Stanford shot 50 percent from the floor, including 54.5 percent from 3-point range (6 of 11). Travis swiped three steals to pace a Cardinal team that used seven steals to their advantage.

Northeastern shot 37.7 percent from the field and made 9 of 32 attempts from beyond the arc.

Stanford returns to the hardwood on Nov. 20 when the Cardinal play host to No. 9 North Carolina.

Northeastern looks to regroup on Nov. 19 when it travels to Columbus to square off against Ohio State.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.