Humphrey, White lead Stanford past Northeastern

Michael Humphrey and Isaac White each scored 17 points as Stanford bounced back from Tuesday’s loss by downing Northeastern 73-59 on Friday during first-round action of the PK80 Invitational at Stanford’s Maples Center.

The Cardinal improved to 3-1 as four Stanford players scored in double-figures. Reid Travis added 16 points, while Daejon Davis contributed 10 points.

Stanford led by as many as 19, but the Huskies (2-1) managed to cut the deficit to seven points with less than four minutes remaining.

Jerod Haase’s squad won this game by dominating the paint, outscoring Northeastern down low 38-28. The Huskies got a boost from their bench, which poured in 23 points to Stanford’s eight.

Donnell Gresham Jr. led Northeastern with 15 points off the bench. Bolden Brace scored 13 points and grabbed eight boards for Northeastern.

Humphrey turned out a double-double with a game-high 11 rebounds. Freshman guard Davis led all players with six assists.

Stanford shot 50 percent from the floor, including 54.5 percent from 3-point range (6 of 11). Travis swiped three steals to pace a Cardinal team that used seven steals to their advantage.

Northeastern shot 37.7 percent from the field and made 9 of 32 attempts from beyond the arc.

Stanford returns to the hardwood on Nov. 20 when the Cardinal play host to No. 9 North Carolina.

Northeastern looks to regroup on Nov. 19 when it travels to Columbus to square off against Ohio State.