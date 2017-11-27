Portland State downs Stanford for 7th in PK80

After struggling on offense in the first half, Portland State took over in the second half, pulling away to beat Stanford 87-78 on Sunday in the seventh-place game of the Phil Knight 80’s Motion Bracket in Portland, Ore.

The Vikings (5-2) used a decisive 14-1 run capped by two Deontae North free throws to take a 79-63 lead with 3:21 to go.

Stanford (3-5) led by as many as 14 in the first half but fell apart in the second.

The Vikings outscored the Cardinal 52-34 after halftime.

Isaac White made a 3-pointer just over a minute into the second half to put Stanford up 47-35, but the Vikings responded with a 20-8 run over a seven-minute stretch to tie it at 55.

Portland State had 17 offensive rebounds and 18 steals while forcing 28 Stanford turnovers.

North led the Vikings with 22 points, and Bryce Canda added 17 points and four steals.

Reid Travis had 28 points and 14 rebounds to top the Cardinal, which shot 51.9 percent and made 7 of 14 3-point attempts in the loss. Portland State shot 37.1 percent from the floor.

The Cardinal took a 25-12 lead with 8:38 to go in the first half after an 18-4 run.

Canda’s dunk with 6:08 left in the half capped a 10-2 run that cut the Stanford lead to 27-22.

The Cardinal shot 54.5 percent from the floor in the first half but committed 10 turnovers.

Portland State made just 1 of 9 from 3-point range and trailed 44-35 at the break.

Stanford returns home to take on Montana on Wednesday.

The Vikings host crosstown rival Portland on Saturday.