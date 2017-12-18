Stanford stymies San Francisco

Reid Travis scored 29 points, and Stanford weathered a second-half lull to beat San Francisco 71-59 on Sunday at Maples Pavilion in Stanford, Calif.

Travis made 11 of 18 shots from the field and added eight rebounds in a dominant performance through the early part of the second half.

The Cardinal (6-6) won back-to-back games for the first time since the first two contests of the season while ending the Dons’ three-game winning streak.

But it was not easy.

Despite shooting just 26.7 percent from 3-point range -- including 13 percent at one point early in the second half -- San Francisco (6-4) cut a deficit that reached 25 points with 15:08 remaining to eight.

The Dons got a spark off the bench from Souley Baum, who made two 3-pointers and got to the free-throw line for eight attempts, making all of them.

Baum and guard Chase Foster, who was 4 of 9 from 3-point range, led San Francisco with 14 points each. Baum came in averaging a little more than 15 points per game but did not play in three of the Dons’ previous four games.

San Francisco’s late surge may have put a scare into Stanford, but the Cardinal’s free-throw shooting kept the Dons at bay. Stanford was 14 of 16 in the game and scored its final seven points from the foul line. San Francisco made 19 of 22 foul shots.

Stanford’s Josh Sharma joined Travis in double figures, scoring 13 points off the bench. Michael Humphrey finished with nine points and nine rebounds despite playing much of the second half with four fouls.

Boum and Chase Foster each scored 14 points for San Francisco.