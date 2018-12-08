No. 17 Buffalo cruises past St. Bonaventure

Jayvon Graves scored a career-high 19 points as No. 17 Buffalo remained undefeated with an 80-62 over St. Bonaventure on Saturday.

Jeremy Harris added 18 points and CJ Massinburg had 14 with nine rebounds for the Bulls (9-0), who won for the first time at St. Bonaventure’s raucous Reilly Center and continued their best start since the 1930-31 season.

Among western New York’s four Division I colleges, Buffalo is the first to win its opening nine games since St. Bonaventure accomplished the feat in 1969-70 on its way to the Final Four.

The Bulls also avenged their only home loss from last season’s 27-9 campaign and halted a four-game losing streak against the Bonnies.

Graves shot 7 of 9 from the field and made 5 of 6 from long range. The Bulls went 10 of 24 on 3-pointers while the Bonnies made 5 of 16.

Buffalo scored 21 points off 15 St. Bonaventure turnovers and had a 20-8 advantage in fast-break points. The Bulls also had the edge in points in the paint (32-24) and second-chance points (10-2).

Buffalo shot 45 percent from the field, and the Bonnies shot 37.5.

Courtney Stockard led St. Bonaventure (4-6) with 18 points and six rebounds. Kyle Lofton added 15 points and six assists. The Bonnies entered on a three-game winning streak and had beaten their last five ranked opponents.

Buffalo turned the game into a rout midway through the first half, outscoring St. Bonaventure 26-4 over a seven-minute stretch. Buffalo led 47-25 at halftime.

The Bulls built their largest lead at 53-25 early in the second half. The closest the Bonnies got was 61-49 with 7:59 remaining.

Buffalo, which has won six of its nine games by 15 or more points, hosts Southern Illinois next Saturday.

