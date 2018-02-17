St. Bonaventure ends No. 16 Rhode Island's 16-game win streak with 77-74 upset

Somebody’s winning streak had to give when St. Bonaventure hosted No. 16 Rhode Island on Friday night. The Bonnies and Rams had won a combined 23 games in a row entering their showdown at Reilly Center in Saint Bonaventure, N.Y.

Matt Mobley made sure his team’s streak lived on.

Mobley had a game-high 26 points and nine rebounds as St. Bonaventure ended the nation’s longest winning streak at 16 games and extended its own to eight games with a 77-74 victory over Rhode Island.

Jared Terrell scored 23 points and E.C. Matthews added 14 to lead Rhode Island (21-4, 13-1 Atlantic 10), which suffered its first loss since a 68-64 defeat at Alabama on Dec. 6.

LaDarien Griffin chipped in 14 points off the bench for St. Bonaventure (20-6, 10-4). Courtney Stockard added 13 points, and Bonnies leading scorer Jaylen Adams finished with 10 points and eight assists.

The win was St. Bonaventure’s fifth straight against an AP Top 25 opponent and extended its program-record winning streak in Atlantic 10 play.

Matthews played after leaving Rhode Island’s last game against Richmond with a left knee injury.

A pair of Griffin free throws with 54 seconds remaining put St. Bonaventure ahead 73-72. Cyril Langevine, a 51.7 percent foul shooter entering the night, was fouled driving to the basket and made both shots with 35 ticks to play.

Adams fed a wide-open Griffin under the basket for a go-ahead dunk with 20.5 on the clock. Adams incidentally fouled Jeff Dowtin just before midcourt with 18 seconds to play, but Dowtin missed the free throw.

Mobley grabbed the rebound and was fouled at the 14.3 mark, missing his first free throw but making the second to put the Bonnies up 76-74.

After a Rams timeout with 10.1 seconds left, Terrell’s runner was too high off the glass with 4.2 to go. Griffin went down hard after the play and checked out before Mobley made one of two free throws. Terrell’s desperation 3-pointer was off target as time expired.

St. Bonaventure led 37-36 at halftime.

Rhode Island is at La Salle on Tuesday. St. Bonaventure hosts Duquesne on Wednesday.

--Field Level Media